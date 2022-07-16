Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Wins Best Assisted Living in the 2022 Best of the Grand Strand Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care has been awarded Best Assisted Living Community in the 2022 Best of the Grand Strand Awards.

WMBF News of Myrtle Beach hosts the annual competition with over 148,000 votes cast in six major categories this year and Watercrest Myrtle Beach taking home Best Assisted Living community. The "Grand Strand" moniker is the handiwork of a local newspaper columnist, who in 1945 penned the name for the 60-mile stretch of coastline running from Georgetown on the southern end to Little River in the north.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a newly-constructed 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, the exterior landscaping of Watercrest Myrtle Beach boasts a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade, and individual gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers alike. The illuminated walking paths are surrounded by lush lawns and interwoven amongst rock-scaped ponds and gorgeous arbors to create destinations and relaxing gathering spaces. Watercrest Myrtle Beach was recently honored by the City of Myrtle Beach for exceptional landscape design and aesthetics.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers and community members of Myrtle Beach as the 'Best Assisted Living Community'," says Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "We have an outstanding team of dedicated associates and amazing residents and we look forward to welcoming new residents to our Watercrest family."

For information about Watercrest Myrtle Beach, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Corecam Capital Partners

Corecam Capital Partners is a Direct Investments Platform focused on Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital. Corecam Capital Partners targets private investment opportunities alongside its investors and provides access to its proprietary deal sourcing. All investments are structured in-house by a team of investment professionals located in Zurich, Vienna, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Peninsula Alternative Real Estate

Peninsula Alternative Real Estate ("PARE") is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. PARE provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

