Holland America Line Reveals Plans to Mark 150th Anniversary with Two Commemorative Voyages and Extended Celebrations

October 2022 and April 2023 crossings will be filled with memorable moments that honor the brand's history

SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2023, Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th Anniversary — making it one of the longest-operating travel companies in the world. To commemorate the milestone, the cruise line is planning special events and activities, including two commemorative transatlantic crossings. Today, the April 4, 2023, crossing opens for booking, while the Oct. 15, 2022, departure has limited space remaining.

Rotterdam VII will depart Rotterdam, the Netherlands, exactly 150 years to the date of the departure of Rotterdam I’s maiden voyage, which took place before the company was incorporated. The crossing will recreate Holland America Line’s first sailing, leaving from Rotterdam and visiting Plymouth, England, and Le Havre (Paris), France, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to New York City for a rare overnight call; then it sails on to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (PRNewswire)

"Holland America Line has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the years..."

During the October and April 150th Anniversary Transatlantic crossings, Holland America Line is planning memorable experiences that will weave the company's history into the menus, activities, entertainment, special guest speakers and more.

"A milestone like a 150th Anniversary doesn't come around often for most companies, and our celebrations will bring to life our century-and-a-half of amazing history," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "Holland America Line has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the years — whether by bringing them to a new life in America or providing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. We have some really special experiences planned over the next several months to honor our heritage."

150th Anniversary Commemorative Celebrations:

Oct. 15 crossing, 15 nights : Rotterdam VII will depart Rotterdam, the Netherlands , exactly 150 years to the date of the departure of Rotterdam I's maiden voyage, which took place before the company was incorporated. The crossing will recreate Holland America Line's first sailing, leaving from Rotterdam and visiting Plymouth, England , and Le Havre ( Paris ), France , before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to New York City for a rare overnight call; then it sails on to Fort Lauderdale, Florida .

April 4 crossing, 16 nights: Departing Fort Lauderdale, Rotterdam heads to New York City for an overnight call; it will then spend eight leisurely days at sea crossing the Atlantic Ocean, calling at Plymouth and Dover ( London ), England , before arriving April 18 — Holland America Line's 150th anniversary — at Rotterdam for an overnight full of festivities.

During the crossings, guests will be treated to a host of experiences, including commemorative historic menus and cocktails offering a taste of the brand's history, live music with special performances by guest artists, presentations reliving the history and roots of Holland America Line, and an Olympic-style event with classic cruise sporting activities and games.

New York City Anniversary Event : Holland America Line will kick off its 150th anniversary year with a special ceremony aboard Rotterdam when the ship overnights at New York City Oct. 26, 2022 , including a memorable stage performance to mark the historic night.

Rotterdam Welcome : When Rotterdam arrives at Rotterdam in the Netherlands April 18, 2023 , the ship will receive a grand welcome on its 150th birthday in the city of the company's founding. During the overnight call, guests and city of Rotterdam will help mark this historic milestone at an evening event on board.

Additional Special Anniversary Themed Cruises : The anniversary year will include specially marketed cruises that help relive Holland America Line's history of exploration through unique ports visited. The cruise dates will be announced in the coming months and will include special programming for each voyage.

Retail Merchandise: Limited-edition, specially designed 150th Anniversary retail items will be available in the shipboard shops.

Additional celebratory details will be revealed in the near future.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line