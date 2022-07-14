Celebrate the Creator Community at VidCon 2022 with Wondershare through Content Creation and Creativity

Wondershare, the global creative software company, empowered more than 5,700 visitors to monetize their passion with its creative tools and recruitment programs at VidCon from June 22 to 25.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As VidCon celebrated the last day of the convention with a total attendance of 50,000 visitors on June 25th in Anaheim, California, Wondershare , a sponsor of the global feast for digital creators, proudly announced that over 5,700 attendees visited their booths in total this year where 7 creative tools were showcased including the flagship video editor Filmora, mobile video editors, FilmoraGo and Videap; the video stock library, Filmstock; the screen presenter, DemoCreator; the all-in-one video toolkit, Media.io and the animation video maker, Anireel. These tools make sure every creator's needs can be fulfilled despite different skill levels.

Wondershare successfully attracted over 2,500 visitors on the Community Track with the fun-filled WonderWorld featuring AR experience, 360 video booth and more, whereas 21 people won grand prizes such as AirPods and GoPro Hero 10. Located on the Creator Track, Wonder Lounge attracted and helped level up the videos of over 600 passionate creators, while digital stars such as the YouTuber Anthpo and TikToker Devantechill shared their insights and tips on improving creativity by using Wondershare's creative tools.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/wondershare) (PRNewswire)

While beginner creators joined the Creator Recruitment Program as the starting point of their creative journey, the software company also built Wondershare Creator Club , the world's first-ever creator community in The Sandbox for those who want to level up their careers. "There are always limits to the physical world. Only in the metaverse can we explore endless possibility and creativity," said Tobee Wu, the CEO and Founder of Wondershare Technology. "As a global leader in creative software development, we want to leverage the metaverse, where creators can build social connections virtually and level up their content creation with our cutting-edge innovations." Being one of the tallest and largest landmarks in The Sandbox, Wondeshare Creator Club allows creators like designers, music makers and influencers to showcase their artworks which can be purchased through earning credits and playing games.

The great success of VidCon 2022 only indicated how fast and big the creator economy is growing. Continue to monetize your passion with Wondershare's game-changing software and join their Creator Recruitment Program for more opportunities and insights.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer Wang

Wondershare

shearerw@wondershare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare