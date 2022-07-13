TALI Adds Three New Distinguished Board Members; Lara Washington Appointed Board Chair

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) is pleased to announce the addition of three new board members—Robert DeMichiei, Scott Izzo, and Jessica Mitchell. Expanding the Board of Directors will contribute to organizational growth and the advancement of TALI's mission to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities.

TALI's board members play an important role in driving the organization's strategic vision. Each new board member has demonstrated a commitment to TALI and brings unique expertise to the Board of Directors:

Robert DeMichiei –Retired EVP & Chief Financial Officer, UPMC. DeMichiei has successfully guided companies through complex change. In his previous role as UPMC's EVP and CFO, DeMichiei helped the organization grow and maintain fiscal soundness, and was instrumental in cultivating corporate diversity. He currently serves on several corporate boards and is the Board Chair of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania . Before joining the TALI board, he previously served as an executive mentor for TALI's Executive Leadership Academy for four years. DeMichiei will now serve as the TALI Board Treasurer.

Scott Izzo – Retired Director, Richard King Mellon Foundation. Izzo was at the helm of The Richard King Mellon Foundation since 2005 and was with the foundation since 1998. The Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in Southwestern Pennsylvania , and one of the 50-largest in the world. As one of TALI's earliest supporters, Izzo brings invaluable knowledge and experience to the TALI board.

Jessica Mitchell – SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Retail Banking, PNC Financial Services Group. Mitchell becomes the first TALI alum to serve on the Board of Directors. She is a graduate of the 2021 Executive Leadership Academy. In 2021, Mitchell received the Pittsburgh Business Time's prestigious CFO of the Year Award. Her corporate background, coupled with her insider experience as a TALI alum, will bring new insights to the TALI board.

TALI also announces that Lara Washington, President and CEO of Allegheny Housing Rehabilitation Corporation, has been appointed as the new Board Chair. Washington has been involved with TALI since it first started, serving as an advisory board member, TALI board member and Assistant Treasurer, and co-chairing the governance committee. In addition, she currently sits on the civic boards for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, the Buhl Foundation, Carlow University, Vibrant Pittsburgh, and Landmarks Development Corp. Washington succeeds Marsha Jones, Retired Chief Diversity Officer, PNC Financial Services Group. Jones will stay on the board as Chair Emeritus.

"In addition to being incredibly talented and influential, each of our new board members has demonstrated a true commitment to TALI and its mission" says Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "TALI is very fortunate to have an incredible 12-member board of directors now chaired by Lara Washington. Lara represents Black Excellence and has the dedication and leadership ability to help to guide TALI and its board into the future," according to Frazier.

"I am continuously inspired by TALI and the great strides it has made over the past several years. As board chair I am looking forward to continuing in this effort to elevate Black talent and build a pipeline of Black leaders," says Lara Washington. "With the addition of Robert DeMichiei, Scott Izzo, and Jessica Mitchell to the Board of Directors, I am excited to find ways to broaden TALI's impact and reach," adds Washington.

To view the full list of the TALI Board of Directors and learn more about TALI, visit taliinstiute.org .

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. Its primary focus is to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for executive advancement. TALI has a portfolio of leadership programs, which include the Executive Leadership Academy (a program for Black leaders with at least 10 years of work experience in corporate, nonprofit, government or entrepreneurial sectors); an Emerging Leaders Program (addressing the needs of Black leaders with a minimum of 3-5 years of professional work experience); and ongoing programming and support for TALI alumni.

The Advanced Leadership Institute is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, FHL Bank Pittsburgh, Highmark Wholecare, Koppers, and Sheetz; Silver Sponsor: Wabtec; and Bronze Sponsors: CS McKee, Dollar Bank, Eat'n Park, EY, and Northwestern Mutual. For information about how you can be involved, visit www.taliinstitute.org.

