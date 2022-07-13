LawCall
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2022

Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of June 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in June 2022, and $2.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, to $7.0 billion. These client transfers include $1.0 billion, $1.6 billion, and $4.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the June, second quarter, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


6/30/2022


5/31/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









  Equity


$              391


$            424


$          489


$            554

  Fixed income, including money market


79


81


84


85

  Multi-asset(b)


187


202


217


232



657


707


790


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









  Equity


309


336


389


439

  Fixed income, including money market


92


92


91


90

  Multi-asset(b)


209


224


240


246

  Alternatives


43


42


42


42



653


694


762


817

Total assets under management


$           1,310


$         1,401


$        1,552


$          1,688










Target date retirement products


$            327


$            351


$          375


$            391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


6/30/2022


5/31/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









  Equity and blended assets


$            524


$            569


$          647


$            724

  Fixed income, including money market


133


138


143


147



657


707


790


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









  Equity and blended assets


470


510


577


632

  Fixed income, including money market


140


142


143


143

  Alternatives


43


42


42


42



653


694


762


817

Total assets under management


$          1,310


$          1,401


$        1,552


$          1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-june-2022-301585745.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

