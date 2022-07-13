Snow Joe® Officially Announces Opening of Its Newest East Coast Distribution Center in New Castle, DE

Ribbon cutting ceremony held today to celebrate the official opening of Snow Joe's new 207,000+ SF fulfillment center in New Castle, DE. Almost 100 family wage jobs expected to be added to the community.

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe®, and its complementary brands Sun Joe® and Aqua Joe® (http://snowjoe.com), a fast-growing, tech-driven, lawn and garden tools manufacturer, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today to herald the opening of its newest East Coast distribution center located at the Delaware Logistics Center in New Castle, DE.

The newly-opened distribution center marks the third major East Coast site in Snow Joe's growing US footprint.

Attendees looked on as the ceremonial red ribbon was fittingly cut with a Sun Joe® cordless chain saw, a purposeful nod to the brand's innovative 24 Volt iON+ lithium-ion battery platform boasting over 150+ compatible cordless tools for maximum power and performance around your home and garden.

"We are excited to officially announce the opening of Snow Joe's New Castle distribution center, our third distribution center on the east coast," commented Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe. "Its strategic location allows us to more efficiently serve our customers, especially during winter season. We look forward to creating close to 100 family wage jobs in and around the New Castle community in the coming months."

Leased in October 2021, and marking Snow Joe's second industrial distribution center transaction in this year alone, the 207,294 sq ft Class A distribution center features over 9,500 pallet positions, robotic picking, and pallet-put-away automation, among other advanced warehouse management technologies to ensure faster delivery of Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® product to its customers. Not only will the opening of this east coast distribution center help Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® more efficiently distribute its easy-to-use, eco- conscious, and affordable lawn and garden tools, but it will also substantially grow the number of new jobs and opportunities for the residents of New Castle and surrounding communities.

Strategically located less than 10 miles from the Port of Wilmington, and with unparalleled access to the I-95/295 corridor, the New Castle distribution center provides numerous logistical advantages that Snow Joe intends to utilize to optimize its overall operational efficiencies. This distribution center will target all methods of fulfillment with a dedicated eCommerce area of the facility to ensure customer demand is promptly and reliably met.

Open positions will include forklift drivers, warehouse associates, logistics and administrative professionals, maintenance workers, heavy equipment operators, and inventory supervisors. Applicants are encouraged to apply at snowjoe.com/newcastlejobs

The newly-opened distribution center marks the third major East Coast site in Snow Joe's growing US footprint, which spans coast-to-coast and includes a 144,875 sq ft facility in Salisbury, NC, a 271,000 sq ft Class A distribution center in Mahwah, NJ, a 575,918 sq ft distribution center in Lacey, WA and a 535,000 sq ft distribution site in Houston, TX, which is slated to open later this year.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology and warehouse automation with tool innovation, Snow Joe has disrupted the lawn and garden market sector by its remarkable ability to deliver for its customers the right tool at the right price with prime-like speed. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard, and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram.

