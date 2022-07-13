SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Inotiv, Inc. - NOTV

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOTV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Inotiv and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 20, 2022, Inotiv disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n May 18, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ'), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on" a Cumberland, Virginia facility of Inotiv's subsidiary Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo"). Inotiv further disclosed that "[o]n May 19, 2022, a complaint was filed against Envigo in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The complaint is a civil action by DOJ alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the Cumberland, Virginia facility. The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and costs."

On this news, Inotiv's stock price fell $5.19 per share, or 28.31%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 23, 2022.

