Pardon Announces The Launch Of Optimism Digital

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardon is proud to announce the launch of Optimism Digital , the organization's in-house professional services firm. Optimism Digital equips the organization's growing collection of digital media brands with the tools, partnerships, and insights needed to become profitable and thriving ventures.

Pardon assembled the Optimism Digital team with specialists from across its portfolio of companies to provide specialized services to meet the unique needs of each in-house digital media brand, while also leading enterprise-wide initiatives. Optimism Digital's main areas of focus include Advertising Sales & Partnerships, Revenue Operations, Data & Analytics, and Marketing & Growth.

Peter Chang, who has been named the Chief Operating Officer of Optimism Digital, will lead the organization. Peter was previously the Chief Revenue Officer of Likemind (a Pardon company) and has over 20 years of leadership experience in the digital media and advertising industries for leading firms including Content IQ (a division of Perion), Lifescript, Experian, SpinMedia, and IAC. Rounding out the leadership team is Tyler Paschke (Vice President, Analytics & Growth) and Jason Terry (Vice President, Revenue Operations).

"I am excited to build Optimism Digital and so grateful to the Pardon team for entrusting us to help drive our digital media brands with rapid growth," said Peter Chang. "The ability to service the individual needs of our unique digital media brands while unlocking enterprise-wide opportunities incorporates the best of both worlds."

"Pardon's digital media portfolio is our flagship operation, a set of engaging brands that reach 12 million readers every month. We've already seen that these brands have benefited tremendously from the skill and expertise of this team, and we are thrilled to formally launch Optimism Digital as a dedicated venture as our entire portfolio grows," said Nicholas Pardon, Founder of Pardon.

About Pardon

Pardon is a modern family office and venture studio creating brands that transform how people see the world. As a team of creative-minded entrepreneurs, we conceptualize and launch ventures that foster community, encourage new ways of thinking, and create the space for positive change to occur. Pardon's original ventures include a digital travel magazine, an uplifting daily news publication, and a collection of media brands that spark wonder and curiosity, all of which are enjoyed by millions of readers every day.

