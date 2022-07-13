Former Shindigz CEO and International Chairman of YPO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Shep Moyle as its newest Partner and Coach.

Shep Moyle, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

Moyle has been a leading entrepreneur, CEO, chairman, family business owner, and community leader for over three decades. He has deep experience in retail e-commerce, branding, digital marketing, acquisitions, on-demand manufacturing, and personalization across a variety of platforms, as well as supply chain and sourcing expertise. He is also deeply experienced in family business dynamics and transitions, crisis management, accessing capital, and navigating/anticipating business challenges and difficulties.

As CEO and Chairman of Shindigz (his 96-year-old family business) for over 30 years, Moyle averaged 20% growth every year for 20+ years and built it into the third largest specialty branded retailer of party supplies, decoration, and personalized items globally. During his leadership and family ownership, the company sold over $2 billion worth of products in over 55 countries, more than half of which were manufactured by the company.

"I am excited to welcome Shep Moyle to our team of world-class coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He has had an incredibly successful career spanning several decades at one of the country's largest party supply retailers, expanding the company to offer over 14,000 SKUs across seven different brands and multiple channels and generating massive sales from new and innovative products. I look forward to seeing him use his expertise to help others also achieve success and Make BIG Happen."

"I am thrilled to be a part of the most accomplished coaching team on the planet," Moyle said. "As I enter my next professional chapter, I want to give back and help other entrepreneurs reach their dreams for their business and their family just as I did. Scaling and growing a business is one of the most rewarding and exciting opportunities for any leader. It isn't easy and it certainly comes with challenges and crises. But with the resources, processes, tools, and discipline of CEO Coaching International, I am excited to work with leaders who want to accept the challenge and climb the mountain together. Building your world-class team, establishing a world-class vision, and exceeding your potential is the core of our journey ahead."

Moyle has been a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) since the age of 28 and served as International Chairman of the YPO Board in 2005-06, focusing on networks, globalization, diversity, and a successful merger with the World Presidents' Organization. In this position, he visited over 100 countries globally representing YPO. He served 10 years on the International Board, chaired Finance, Audit, and the Regional Chairs committee as well as chaired the Global Leadership Conference, led YPO education training, and created the award-winning Raising Responsible Children seminar. He has been recognized with the YPO Legacy award and multiple best of the best awards.

Moyle is a graduate of Duke University, where he has served on the Board of Trustees, as President of the Duke Alumni Association, and on the Duke Athletics and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Boards. He has been recognized with the Charles Dukes Award for lifetime contributions to the University. Moyle is also an Honors MBA graduate of the Harvard Business School, where he has remained active as a member of the HBS Alumni Board, as a Rock Summer Fellow, and as an advisor to many startups.

Moyle is an active triathlete, a passionate Duke basketball fan, and a very proud father of three grown children.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Shep Moyle or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/Coach/Shep-Moyle/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International