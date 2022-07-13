Dr. Henry J. Stronks Joins Purity-IQ as Chief Science Officer

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Purity- IQ is pleased to announce that esteemed scientist Dr. Henry J. Stronks, FCIC has joined the organization's executive team as Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Stronks comes to Purity-IQ with more than 35 years of experience in the field of scientific analytical instrumentation, specializing in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR).

"Dr. Stronks is a well known authority on NMR. His deep knowledge and experience is a huge asset to our organization and will help advance our brand integrity and protection efforts," says Deleo de Leonardis, Co-Founder and CEO at Purity-IQ. "To have him join our team is truly a coup and demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients and their consumers with trusted, authentic products."

Dr. Stronks completed a Ph.D. at the Guelph Waterloo Centre for Graduate Work in Chemistry. He went on to work for Bruker Canada Ltd., a global leader in high-value life science research and diagnostic solutions, where he served in several senior roles before being appointed President in 2008. In 2016 he took on an additional role of Global Head of Sales for Bruker's Applied, Industrial and Clinical division. Dr. Stronks is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including being named as a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Chemistry in 2020, and being honoured by the Society of Chemical Industry, by the Royal Society of Chemistry based in London, UK for his work in liaising business and science.

"I am excited to be joining the Purity-IQ team. The mission to ensure sound science in product labelling and marketing is one that is so important and of particular interest to me as a professional that has strived to introduce science to business across Canada and globally," says Stronks. "I look forward to working with Purity-IQ and know that consumers and brands alike will benefit from better industry practices that are proven and can be verified and substantiated."

Purity-IQ is a Canada-based company that works with brands to correctly identify and verify product ingredients so that consumers can have confidence and trust in their use. The company's Mission is to enhance brand integrity and develop intellectual property through science-based solutions focused on product identity, consistency, and authenticity. It aims to one day give all consumers full transparency, trust, and confidence in all the products they use.

