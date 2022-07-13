Decade of Excellence: NASA Named Best Place to Work 10th Year in a Row

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, the Partnership for Public Service has ranked NASA the Best Place to Work in the Federal Government among large agencies.

The rankings, announced Wednesday, reflect the agency's continuing dedication to supporting and strengthening its workforce while also carrying out its inspirational mission of exploration and discovery for the benefit of all humanity.

"For an unprecedented 10th consecutive time, NASA has been named as the Best Place to Work in the federal government among large agencies by the Partnership for Public Service. This is only possible because of the NASA family, which empowers our agency to continue achieving monumental milestones that shape history and benefit all of humanity. I am deeply proud to be a part of and represent such a creative and talented workforce," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Despite a global pandemic, we came together to make 2021 a banner year for space exploration and discovery – from the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope to launching astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil. And we are poised to accomplish more daring feats with new advancements in aeronautics, more scientific contributions, and incredible technological breakthroughs, especially as our Artemis I mission paves the way for future crewed missions to the Moon and beyond."

The Best Places to Work in the federal government rankings are based on responses to the Office of Personnel Management's annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey from almost 624,800 employees at 482 federal agencies and offices. The Partnership for Public Service began publishing the rankings in 2003.

