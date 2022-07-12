LawCall
Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARTFORD, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $155.4 billion as of June 30, 2022. The decrease from March 31, 2022 primarily reflected market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds and retail separate accounts, partially offset by positive net flows in institutional accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $3.0 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)







By Product Type:

June 30, 2022


May 31, 2022


March 31, 2022

Open-End Funds (1)

$                  59,479


$                  64,927


$                  73,149

Closed-End Funds

10,645


11,523


12,060

Retail Separate Accounts

35,248


37,569


40,824

Institutional Accounts (2)

50,048


53,155


57,309

Total

$                 155,420


$                167,174


$                 183,342



(1)

Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2)

Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-june-30-2022-assets-under-management-301585105.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.