PRESIDENT CLINTON: GROUNDBREAKING CBD CLINICAL TRIAL SUPPORTED BY TR PROCESSING 'VERY ENCOURAGING'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TR Processing LLC, a botanical-derivative manufacturer on a mission to transform health and well-being by proving and commercializing pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced it served as the Cannabidiol (CBD) supplier for NYU Langone Health's and Baptist Health/Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute's Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating CBD safety and impact on post-operative pain, patient satisfaction, and opioid consumption following arthroscopic rotator cuff repair surgery. President William J. Clinton, who is following the study through the Clinton Foundation, said he is encouraged by the progress.

The clinical trial randomly assigned 99 participants between the ages of 18 and 75 into a placebo group or a group receiving buccally absorbed CBD. A day after surgery, patients receiving CBD experienced on average 23 percent less pain compared to patients receiving the placebo, and 22 to 25 percent greater satisfaction with pain control the first two days following surgery compared to those receiving placebo. No major side effects were reported.

President Clinton said, "The Clinton Foundation has worked for years to reduce opioid addiction and deaths. To succeed, we need non-addictive alternatives to pain management. The results of the trial conducted by NYU Langone, with TRP's CBD ingredient, are very encouraging and I'm eager to see the results of the next round."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021 and one million lives were lost to overdoses in the past two decades. The epidemic costs the U.S. more than $1 trillion a year.

Kevin Kaplan, M.D., FAAOS, orthopedic surgeon and head team physician for the Jacksonville Jaguars led the trial for Baptist Health/Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute and helped guide the research. Dr. Kaplan said, "We performed an exhaustive search looking for a manufacturer that could provide consistent and quality raw ingredients, while acknowledging the strict standard under which the FDA and pharmaceutical industry operate. We found that in TRP and thank them for their support."

TRP also appointed Andrea G. Barthwell, M.D. to the company's board of directors. She will also lead TRP's new therapeutics business, which plans to create patentable combinations of its ingredients for drug development across dozens of indications. Dr. Barthwell has more than 30 years' experience in addiction medicine and drug policy, serving the administration of President George W. Bush as deputy director for Demand Reduction at The Office of National Drug Control Policy. She also advised GW Pharmaceuticals in their application for FDA approval of Sativex, a cannabinoid-based drug prescribed for spasticity related to multiple sclerosis.

"I am excited by TRP's focus on responsible development of cannabinoids and believe patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies are looking for safe and effective solutions for pain management and general health and well-being," said Dr. Barthwell.

"We are committed to supporting the study and responsible commercialization of isolated cannabinoids, including CBD," said Chris Kanaley, chief strategy officer at TRP. "Tackling opioid abuse and addiction through the development of safer pain management alternatives is the first of many potential uses of our unique processing platform, and we are enthusiastic about the future. Our work has tremendous potential to become precision medicine at its best."

Based in Golden Valley, Minn., TR Processing is a botanical-derivative manufacturer on a mission to transform health and well-being by proving and commercializing pharmaceutical ingredients. The company powers businesses and institutions that are solving some of healthcare's biggest challenges. The company was purpose built to service the rigid demands of large enterprises and is Fortune 500 audited and approved. With purity, quality, and compliance as core values, the company sources only the best materials for its process, supports strict regulation, and tests every product beyond industry standard. Follow our progress at www.TRProcessing.com.

