Park Systems Announces AFM Scholarship Award for Topography Mapping with Scanning Electrochemical Cell Microscopy (SECCM) Using Park NX 10 Atomic Force Microscope

SUWON, South Korea, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, the world's leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopes (AFM) is proud to award the Park Systems AFM Scholarship to Gen Liu at Tianjin International Center for Nanoparticles and Nanosystems (TICNN), Tianjin University, China for his research on SECCM. Scanning electrochemical cell microscope is the latest generation of scanning electrochemical microscopy technology. It is designed to record the morphology and electrochemical activity information of samples simultaneously, which can directly correlate their structure and chemical properties.

Gen Liu pictured with Park Systems NX 10 at TICNN, Tianjin University (PRNewswire)

Scanning electrochemical cell microscopy (SECCM) is a new pipette-based nanoelectrochemical scanning probe technique designed to investigate the local electrochemical properties of electrode surfaces using Park Atomic Force Microscope. Using SECCM, researchers can perform thousands of confined nanoelectrochemical measurements (droplet area ranges from nm2 to µm2) on a single surface.

"My research included the high-resolution morphological test, accurate positioning test and repeatability test to provide experimental evidence on the routine and commercial application of SECCM," comments Gen Liu. "Based on the described setup, the clear topographical and electrochemical activity information of ~45 nm gold nanoparticles self-assembly were recorded successfully."

As mentioned above, the very stable current controlling and extremely accurate Z-head motion of Park AFM guaranteed the smooth execution of accurate SECCM measurements. "The features include a completely independent Z-direction displacement control, as slow as 0.1 μm s-1 approaching speed, and the less than 1.0 pA weak current detection capability. All of them make the routinely operating SECCM for mapping the nanoscopic surface chemical reaction in our research be possible," adds Liu.

Park AFM Scholarship Gen Liu received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from the Department of Science at Northeast University, P. R. China. Presently, he is a Ph.D candidate under supervision of Professor Lei Ma at Tianjin International Center for Nanoparticles and Nanosystems (TICNN), Tianjin University, P. R. China in 2017. His work mainly focuses on improving the technique of scanning electrochemical cell microscopy and its application in catalysis. The research Topography Mapping with Scanning Electrochemical Cell Microscopy was published in Analytical Chemistry. 2022,94,5248-5254. link: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.analchem.1c04692。

Prof. Lei Ma from TICNN, Tianjin University

Lei Ma is presently a Pei yang chair professor in Tianjin University. He earned his Ph.D. degree in 2010 and postdoc training in Brown University and Georgia tech lately. Since 2016, he took a full professor position in Tianjin University, together with Prof. deHeer co-founded Tianjin International Center for Nanoparticles and Nanosystems. His research covers broad spectrum of physics, chemistry and materials science of low dimensional condensed matters and mainly focus on graphene electronics, cluster physics and chemistry, energy related materials and chemistry, and developing high resolution mass spectrometer, photoelectron spectrometer and tools for low dimensional condensed matter characterization .

The Tianjin International Center for Nanoparticles and Nanosystems is committed to creating an innovative and international academic environment, as well as building a new type of international research center which will produce world-class research and serve as a high-end scientific and technological personnel training platform. The TICNN currently has an international research team from three different continents and mainly focusing on graphene electronics, cluster physics, chemistry, high-precision mass spectrometry, photoelectron spectroscopy and micro-environmental science.

