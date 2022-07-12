Molly Shannon lends a hand in bringing clarity to an increasingly complex financial world

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first celebrity-led marketing campaign in the company's 26-year history, LendingTree is leveraging the power of humor to deliver a simple message: LendingTree makes it easy to win financially. As debt increases and interest rates rise, consumers can quickly and easily save tens of thousands of dollars on their loans, they just need to know that they have options. Comedic actress, best-selling author, and SNL alum Molly Shannon stars in the new campaign that shows how easy it is to find a "lenda" with LendingTree.

Need a “Lenda”? LendingTree’s New Campaign Champions Consumer Choice with a Celebrity Twist (PRNewswire)

"LendingTree takes the guesswork out of confusing financial decisions like getting a mortgage, insurance policy or a personal loan, making it easy to win financially and save real money," says Molly Shannon, comedian, actress and New York Times Bestselling Author. Shannon plays the character of Linda, an outspoken, unpretentious, no-nonsense woman with good intentions and a full serving of opinions. While Linda encourages friends and family to connect with a LendingTree "lenda", viewers can relate to this memorable and lovable new character. "Getting to work with the LendingTree team to bring this character to life has been a fun experience and it's even more meaningful that the message will help Americans discover there are more financial options available than they may realize and LendingTree makes it easy to find the best options for their needs."

LendingTree Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Shiv Singh, who joined LendingTree in late January 2022, is leading the brand's efforts to rebuild its connection with consumers and re-acquaint Americans with LendingTree's time and money-saving services at a time when they're needed most. "At LendingTree, we realize that money isn't always the easiest or most comfortable topic to talk about but we're on a mission to change that narrative and help Americans feel more confident when making important financial decisions. In tandem with LendingTree's re-imagined customer experience, this campaign will re-introduce LendingTree as the leading brand committed to giving power to consumers to win financially."

In partnership with Mekanism, an award-winning creative agency that intersects technology, design, culture, and brand stories, this campaign will be LendingTree's first return to long-form video and television in more than three years and is set to run on linear TV and cable beginning today, July 11, 2022. LendingTree, one of the largest individual brand display and search advertisers in the country, will also be updating creative across all marketing channels to reflect the new campaign and new brand positioning.

"Our first work with LendingTree stars Molly Shannon and uses humor to demystify complex financial decisions for everyday Americans," said Jason Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Mekanism. "This new campaign features a more ambitious brand voice than customers might expect to hear from this storied fintech company but bringing the soul of the brand to life in this way will help LendingTree build trust with a new generation of consumers."

Whether you are looking for a "lenda" for a new home, auto, business, or personal loan, LendingTree is your champion of choice. LendingTree. You Win.

Click here to watch Linda find a home loan lender, or here for Linda's advice on personal loans.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's largest, most experienced online marketplace, created to give power to consumers so more people can win financially. LendingTree provides consumers with easy access to the best offers on home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more, through its network of over 700 partners. Founded in 1996 and launched nationally in 1998, LendingTree has helped over 111 million customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health with transparency, education and support throughout their financial journey.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com

Media Contact:

Megan Greuling

Megan@LendingTreeNews.com

