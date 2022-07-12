Investment Banking Professional Sophea Chau Joins Griffin Financial Group

Griffin and its Affiliated Companies Establish Foothold in Boston

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Financial Group, a lower middle-market investment bank, announced today that Sophea Chau joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, and that the firm will establish a Boston office.

Griffin Financial Group. middle market investment bankers (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Sophea and look forward to uniting our respective expertise to maximize value for lower middle-market businesses," said Ernie Choquette, Chairman, President and CEO of The Stevens & Lee Companies, a platform of affiliated professional services companies that includes Griffin Financial Group.

"Our new location in Boston will give us the opportunity to strategically expand our platform's full range of professional services and grow in a vibrant new market," said Mr. Choquette.

"Sophea brings us expertise that will strengthen our ability to assist businesses achieve their strategic goals in industries we have not had much depth in previously," said Matt O'Leary, CEO, Griffin Financial Group.

Sophea Chau has nearly 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and financial advisory services, and specializes in consumer branded and e-commerce companies.

"Griffin and The Stevens & Lee Companies will be an exciting place to work," said Ms. Chau. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and positioning Griffin as a leader in helping entrepreneurial and family-owned businesses achieve their financial and strategic goals in today's complex economic environment."

About Griffin Financial

Griffin Financial Group is a boutique investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory, financing and strategic consulting services for both healthy and financially challenged businesses. We also provide private equity placement and due diligence services, and assist clients in public offerings, institutional placements, sales, syndication and other capital markets activities. For more information about the firm, visit www.griffinfingroup.com.

About The Stevens & Lee Companies

The Stevens & Lee Companies is a platform of affiliated professional service firms that independently provide a full range of legal, investment banking, financial advisory, insurance risk management and government consulting services. For more information, visit www.stevenslee.com/our-companies.

