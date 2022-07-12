GTR™ Launches All-In-One Event Management Platform

MATTHEWS, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTR™ is committed to the quality, value, and innovation that enables event coordinators to plan and execute unforgettable events. They demonstrate that commitment with the launch of their all-in-one Event Management Platform . No matter the event type, complexity, or size, GTR provides a cost-effective tool with the flexibility to integrate planning data and workflows. GTR is Getting Technology Right and creating digital solutions to simplify events.

"GTR has been providing best-in-class event technology solutions for over 27 years," Travis Tucker, President & CEO, enthused. "I am so proud of the team and the solutions we have built. I am confident we have created the premier platform for planning and executing events. It frees up planners to focus on what's most important – their attendees. Best of all, we built it with a data-first mentality: our goal is to provide our clients with real, meaningful intelligence they can use to plan all future events."

Renowned amongst event professionals for high-touch event support, the highly anticipated Event Management Platform from GTR will reinforce its well-earned reputation with four technology pillars. GTR Register™ supports online registration , GTR Badges™ supports check-in & badge printing , GTR Leads™ supports lead retrieval , and GTR Track™ supports attendance tracking . These products are available as a self-service solution or with best-in-class full service.

Matt Caputo, Director of Marketing, has been on the front lines of event management and understands the challenges of corralling disparate technology. "I don't think there's a planner who isn't painfully familiar with the disconnected and unreliable technology that currently exists in the event industry. Today planners are more tech-savvy than ever and ready to take the bull by the horns rather than contract out their event technology projects. They just need a user-friendly platform to create magic – and that's what we've built."

For more information about GTR and its new event management platform contact Matt Caputo at m.caputo@gtrnow.com

About GTR™

Since 1995, Event Planners have chosen GTR for leading technology, exceptional service, and overall value. GTR provides the conference and tradeshow industry with technology designed to improve and simplify every event. With their all-in-one event management platform, end-to-end support, global reach, and eye on innovation, GTR has powered over 12,000 events around the world. For more information, visit www.gtrnow.com . Events are hard, GTR makes them simple.

