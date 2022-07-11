Wounded Warrior Project Announces Latest Grants to Support Veterans Service Organization Partners

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced community partnership grants to 28 organizations as part of its ongoing effort to support and build a network of best-in-class military and veterans service organizations. WWP's support of these new and returning partners helps expand the life-changing resources and programs available to America's wounded veterans and their families.

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) today announced community partnership grants to 28 organizations as part of its ongoing effort to support and build a network of best-in-class military and veterans service organizations. WWP’s support of these new and returning partners helps expand the life-changing resources and programs available to America’s wounded veterans and their families. (PRNewswire)

Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.

"Wounded Warrior Project understands the needs of wounded veterans, service members, caregivers, and military families are growing, and that no single organization can meet these challenges alone," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "By working together with others, we can create a truly integrated and collaborative ecosystem of support, ensuring the military and veteran community is able to thrive long term."

The investment of more than $5.9 million will complement WWP's programs and services by supporting organizations that focus on:

brain and mental health

suicide prevention

whole health and wellness

financial wellness

family resiliency and connection opportunities for warriors and their families

The organizations receiving grants include:

As part of WWP's commitment to the Hidden Helpers Coalition, a portion of this funding also supports organizations serving children and youth caregivers of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. WWP, along with Elizabeth Dole Foundation, is a proud co-chair of the Hidden Helpers Coalition, a groundbreaking and collaborative network of over 60 organizations committed to supporting our nation's youngest military caregivers. WWP announced a new $1.5 million fund dedicated to this initiative during a Hidden Helpers Coalition event at the White House in 2021.

These organizations receiving grants include:

Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and supported 212 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project