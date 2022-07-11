LendArch Looks to Disrupt Mortgage Technology With New COO

Award-winning mortgage technologist Karthik Kumar to serve as EVP and COO of growing fintech founded by Tammy Richards

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendArch, which enables mortgage firms to improve their processes and technology strategies while creating improved borrower experiences, announced Karthik Kumar has joined the company as executive vice president and chief operating officer. A 25-year mortgage banking executive with deep technology expertise, Kumar will lead operations as the company continues to create game-changing mortgage technologies that digitize the entire loan origination process.

Kumar has global experience in operations, business transformation and performance excellence as well as in digital solutions. He most recently served as the global mortgage practice head for Tata Consultancy Services, while Citigroup and Standard Chartered Bank are among his previous employers. Kumar is also a speaker, host and facilitator at mortgage banking events around the world.

"Karthik is the ideal leader to help us continue to disrupt the real estate finance industry." LendArch Founder and CEO Tammy Richards said. "He will provide invaluable assistance as we pave the way to transform the customer experience while improving efficiency for lenders."

"Tammy has fundamentally changed mortgage technology and operations at each organization she's been at," Kumar said. "We also share the same vision of creating a truly end-to-end digital mortgage experience. So, when she offered me the chance to be a part of the LendArch journey, I knew it would be an excellent opportunity to have a positive impact on the mortgage industry."

As mortgage originations have dropped from their record-breaking pace, Kumar noted it is an incredible time for home lenders to reassess their technology strategy and loan cost structure.

"Compared to a decade ago, mortgage executives are far more technology savvy, and IT executives are far more operations savvy," Kumar said. "Dealing with a more informed industry makes our mission easier."

Kumar, who received HousingWire magazine's 2020 HW Vanguard Award for launching an entire suite of digital solutions across the mortgage value chain, is a Chartered Accountant and an Alumni of the LEAD Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is also COPC Certified, a CRU and 6 Sigma Black Belt. In his spare time Kumar is an advocate for youth mental health and a member of The Board of Advisors for SKY Schools.

About LendArch

Founded by mortgage technology visionary Tammy Richards, LendArch provides mortgage origination firms with consulting services and technology microservices that enable them to fully digitize the loan production process and significantly improve the borrower experience. The fintech specializes in model and process design that helps lenders reduce their dependence on monolithic IT architecture. Services provided through the LendArch platform include LendArch's own offerings and other solutions from a constantly evolving network of optimal service providers. The company is based in Incline Village, Nevada. Read more about LendArch at www.lendarch.com.

