High Tide Subsidiary Blessed CBD Launches Sales of Hemp-derived CBD Products on Amazon UK

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that its subsidiary, Blessed CBD ("Blessed"), has begun sales of its premium hemp-derived CBD products on Amazon in the United Kingdom ("Amazon UK"). A range of Blessed CBD products, including gummies, capsules, and balms are now available on Amazon UK, and the remaining Blessed CBD products will be listed in the coming days. All Blessed products qualify for next-day delivery through Amazon Prime. Blessed also intends to list any future SKUs that it may add to its product lineup on the Amazon UK platform.

As with all other CBD retailers who are listed on Amazon UK, Blessed was invited by Amazon themselves to join the platform as a seller of CBD. Retailers that sell CBD through Amazon UK are required to have received Novel Foods Authorization from the United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency as well as pass compliance checks conducted by Amazon.

"The listing of Blessed CBD products on Amazon UK represents a fantastic growth opportunity for Blessed and High Tide. Amazon is unmatched as a global online marketplace, and by joining their platform in the UK, we are broadening Blessed's reach and making our products accessible for many more consumers," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Today's announcement is another example of the strength of High Tide's diversified international cannabis ecosystem, as we are able to keep growing our presence and customer bases even in jurisdictions where cannabis is not yet legal. As we further execute on our international strategy, we will continue to explore new and innovative distribution channels for our products, as well as additional markets where we can expand into through our existing and rapidly-expanding ancillary cannabis brand portfolio," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 127 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

