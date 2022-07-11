Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2022

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --—Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.4 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.6 billion, distributions of $649 million and net outflows of $210 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2022 Flows Depreciation Distributions 6/30/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $21,611 ($30) ($1,446) $ - $20,135 Japan Subadvisory 9,491 107 (582) (77) 8,939 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,985 (81) (472) - 5,432 Total Institutional Accounts 37,087 (4) (2,500) (77) 34,506 Open-end Funds 44,788 (206) (2,478) (521) 41,583 Closed-end Funds 12,424 - (600) (51) 11,773 Total AUM $94,299 ($210) ($5,578) ($649) $87,862

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

