App Update from Concept2 Includes New Accessibility Features

A major update of the ErgData app from Concept2 is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Android.

The app has many new features, including audio guidance in both Apple and Android versions to increase accessibility.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sport and fitness equipment manufacturer Concept2 has released a major new update for their popular ErgData app. The app connects to the Concept2 RowErg, SkiErg or BikeErg to provide additional functionality. During development, Concept2 worked with the American Council of the Blind (ACB) to help ensure the app was accessible to people who are blind or have low vision.

Concept2 founder Peter Dreissigacker was heavily involved in the development of the app. "One of the things with Concept2 products is we know they are used by a wide variety of people. Our rowing machines are used by athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics, but we also have plenty of people of all ages and abilities using them for everything from general fitness to rehabilitation. It was very important when we were developing the app that we focused on making it as readable as possible while people were rowing. We also wanted to make sure that we had best in class audio guidance so that blind or low vision users were able to have full access to the app. We're very grateful for the assistance and feedback we received from the American Council of the Blind that helped us to achieve this goal."

ACB's Executive Director Eric Bridges said "The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the health inequities faced by people who are blind and low vision, including access to exercise and fitness equipment. Now, more than ever, it is critical for our members and the broader community to Get Up and Get Moving and take control of our health. ACB commends Concept2 for their leadership to make their products accessible and for engaging with the disability community to ensure their products meet the needs of people who are blind and low vision. ACB urges all other exercise and fitness manufacturers to engage with the disability community and follow Concept2's lead".

As well as improved accessibility, other new features in the app include the ability to create workouts on the app and store them as favorites, loading the Concept2 Workout of the Day with a single tap, in-depth workout analysis, as well as additional display options and more.

To download the app, go to concept2.com/ergdata.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

About Concept2

Concept2 began in 1976 in the back of a bread truck when Dick and Peter Dreissigacker, fresh from Olympic training, started making composite racing oars. Concept2 oars have since gone on to become the oar of choice among the world's rowers. We continue to innovate in rowing and other sports. Our product line now includes oars, RowErgs™, the SkiErg® and the Concept2 BikeErg®

