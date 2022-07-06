SSR MINING ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SALE OF PITARRILLA PROJECT TO ENDEAVOUR SILVER

DENVER, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico to Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) ("Endeavour Silver") following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, SSR Mining received US$35 million in cash, US$35 million in shares of Endeavour Silver, and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property.

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

