SHARPRANK AND QUARTER4 FINALIZE DEAL TO LEVERAGE POWERFUL DATA PRODUCTS

BALTIMORE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpRank, sports betting's independent ratings agency, announced today it has partnered with Quarter4 – a Canadian based, artificial intelligence platform for pregame and in game predictive analysis. This partnership delivers solutions to the increasing demand for specialized and personalized data sources and services. Set to go live with the NFL season, the annual partnership will open tools for clients and their consumers, which have been built to unlock a new level of user engagement.

"Individually, SharpRank and Quarter4 offer extremely valuable resources to their clients and the market as a whole. The complementary nature of what we can provide together creates amplified opportunity around data science which subsequently affects the user experience very positively." Said Chris Adams, CEO of SharpRank. "Our focus remains on bringing transparency and elevating the sports betting market. As the industry standard for ratings and proprietary "DNA" of this betting behavior, Quarter4 will leverage us to enhance their already great products."

"We partner with the most progressive companies in our industry," said Kelly Brooks, CEO of Quarter4. "SharpRank's differentiated technology, combined with our proprietary neural network is what data science dreams are made of."

This partnership continues to expand each company's geographic footprint and enables a wider data warehouse to build the industry's tools.

SharpRank, Inc. is an independent ratings agency and performance rating platform for sports betting experts, algorithms, prognosticators, and the public, leveraging its proprietary, cross-sport, and ever evolving ranking algorithm and metrics. By taking a comprehensive and holistic approach, the Company provides the industry standard with respect to rating and ranking these experts and their platforms.

Quarter4 Quarter4 is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that generates 2 million daily pregame and in game predictions for professional and college sports. The highly scalable technology delivers proprietary insights for team and player performance. Sportsbooks, data providers, media agencies and affiliates are empowered with predictive analysis that is unique, personalized, and non-biased. The data is available via robust API, custom dashboard and via embeddable products such as brackets, player affect simulators and seeding probability widgets.

