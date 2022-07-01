WFC CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Wells Fargo (WFC) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

The litigation focuses on Wells Fargo's statements about its diverse slate hiring policy ("Diverse Search Requirement"), which required that at least half of interview candidates must represent a historically underrepresented group for most posted jobs in the U.S. paying more than $100,000 per year.

Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants: (1) misrepresented its commitment to diversity in its workplace; (2) conducted fake job interviews to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; and, (3) as a result, was under increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny.

On May 19, 2022, the New York Times reported that a former executive in the company's wealth management division (Joe Bruno) told it that often diverse candidates would be interviewed for jobs already promised to someone else and he was fired after he reported to his superiors that the practice of conducting "'fake interviews'" was "'inappropriate, morally wrong, ethically wrong.'" NYT also cited other current and former Wells Fargo employees further corroborating Mr. Bruno's account.

Then, on June 9, 2022, the NYT reported that federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into whether Wells Fargo violated federal laws by conducting sham interviews of minority and female job candidates.

These disclosures caused Wells Fargo's shares to decline sharply.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Wells Fargo mispresented its commitment to diversity," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

