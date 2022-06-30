R&CPMK AND MEDIABRANDS LAUNCH "UpstreamPOP," THE MOST POWERFUL END-TO-END TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR BRAND INTEGRATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS IN ENTERTAINMENT

UpstreamPOP to Harness Mediabrands' Unparalleled Audience and Consumer Intelligence with R&CPMK's Unrivaled Relationships Across the Entertainment Industry

Groundbreaking Platform to Create Best-In-Class Connections Between Brands, Content Creators, and Media Platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers & Cowan PMK (R&CPMK) and Mediabrands announced today the launch of "UpstreamPOP", a groundbreaking technology platform providing end-to-end solutions for agency clients looking for brand integration opportunities and partnerships with content creators and media platforms across the entertainment ecosystem.

UpstreamPOP will utilize Mediabrands' industry-leading audience intelligence, paired with R&CPMK's unmatched expertise and relationships with studios, networks, producers, directors, and showrunners throughout the entertainment industry. The innovative technology will unify brands and content producers on one platform, identify integration opportunities, and create connections to reach High Value Audiences.

Harnessing Mediabrands' deep understanding of unique motivations, behaviors, and touchpoints of audiences, UpstreamPOP will deliver industry-leading reach and relevance to brand integration partnerships at scale.

"As the entertainment industry continues to rapidly evolve, and increasingly more content is created in non-ad supported platforms, the necessity for brands to figure their way into that story telling is more important than ever," said Mark Owens, CEO, R&CPMK. "Consumers have significantly shifted their habits, with nearly 75% of viewers under 55 now preferring to consume content on streaming platforms in place of linear TV. UpstreamPOP not only provides brands the most accurate tool in the market to find the best integration opportunities to reach their target audience, whether on linear or streaming, it also provides our clients the ability to secure their deals in real-time."

"We are in the business of providing the most advanced solutions to our clients' problems. The launch of UpstreamPOP further expands our capabilities by providing clients with a data-driven and measurable way to reach the audiences they desire most, through entertainment where advertising space can't be bought," said Brendan Gaul, Global Chief Content Officer, Mediabrands.

Designed to give IPG clients a competitive edge, UpstreamPOP will use proprietary measurement tools and IPG's comprehensive data library to provide brands with customizable search and filtering of integration and promotional opportunities that best reach their key audiences. At launch, UpstreamPOP will feature more than 2000 brand integration opportunities across non-ad-supported original content including film, television, music videos and more.

UpstreamPOP will be exclusive to IPG clients and will not be available for external subscriptions.

For more information on UpstreamPOP, click here.

R&CPMK is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network.

ABOUT R&CPMK

R&CPMK is a creative marketing and communications agency focused on connecting clients with consumers through the world of entertainment, lifestyle, sports, influence and popular culture. The agency represents more than 400 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

With our unique position, and the insight to know what to do with it, we bring a depth of skill and relationships in key practices areas: Brand Communication & Strategy, Brand Integration, Experiential, Sponsorship Consulting, Content, & Creative, Multicultural/D&I, Influencer & Talent Procurement, Strategic Insights & Analytics and Talent Representation.

ABOUT MEDIABRANDS

Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). Mediabrands manages approximately $40 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM and Initiative and through its award-winning specialty business units Mediabrands Content Studio, Reprise, MAGNA, Orion Holdings, Rapport, Healix and the IPG Media Lab. Mediabrands clients include many of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 13,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. For more information, please visit our website: www.ipgmediabrands.com and be sure to follow us on Twitter or Instagram.

