Iconic Joy® Liquid Dish Brand Expands Into Auto-Dishwashing With The New Joy Blast™

GREENWICH, Conn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy® is no longer just for the sink. The iconic household dishwashing liquid is expanding into the auto-dish category with the introduction of Joy Blast™, a triple-power auto-dishwashing pac.

Joy Blast™ incorporates a degreasing agent, rinse aid and powder detergent while also fighting negative effects of hard water minerals that are known to cause stains, spotting on dishes and filming on glass. With premium cleaning capability across the entire spectrum of stains and surfaces, the Joy Blast™ is high performance with high value.

Efficient in quick wash cycles with no pre-wash needed, Joy Blast™ makes running the dishwasher the economic and environmental choice. Created with plant-based and biobased ingredients, Joy Blast™ contains no phosphates or chlorine and comes in recyclable packaging.

Staying true to its legacy, Joy Blast™ features the signature lemon fresh scent Joy® has been known for since 1968, when it was one of the first dish soaps to incorporate lemon scent – kickstarting the trend of citrus-scented cleaning products.

"Though this is a new product, we wanted to preserve the core traits that consumers associate with Joy," said Mike Cassetta, President and CEO of JoySuds. "Joy is a household name with a long-standing reputation for high quality cleaning at a value price, and we believe Joy Blast™ is the next logical extension of that."

Joy Blast™ represents the first of a series of new products JoySuds will be launching within the next several months. Be on the lookout for these exciting new products, along with Joy's original offerings, at retailers nationwide.

About JoySuds, LLC:

JoySuds, LLC was formed in November 2019 to acquire the Joy® and Cream Suds® brands for the US, Canada and certain other Latin American and Caribbean territories from the Procter & Gamble Company. JoySuds is focused on reinvigorating the distribution and product offerings of both the Joy® and Cream Suds® brands, building on their rich histories of innovation and performance.

About Joy®

Introduced in 1949 as the first liquid dish soap, Joy's heritage sustains it as one of the most recognizable dish brands in North America, with a loyal customer following across the US retail, professional and Latin American retail markets. Complementary to Joy® branded commercial offerings, Cream Suds® is a powder-based detergent designed to cut through heavy grease and soak tough baked-on foods from pots and pans.

