2 Out Of 3 Survey Respondents Plan To BBQ On 4th Of July

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of America's 246th birthday on Monday, July 4th, 2022, Grill Masters Club and BBQGuys surveyed entrants to its Master the Grill Giveaway: "How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?"

Fourth of July Respondents plan on celebrating mostly by BBQing (PRNewswire)

Of the 8,650 total survey respondents, a whopping 67% indicated they plan to celebrate with a barbecue. Fireworks was the second most popular celebration activity with 25%, followed by picnic 19%, attend a parade/community celebration 17%, travel/vacation 11%, camping 8%, with only 3% of respondents indicating they do not plan to celebrate. (Respondents were allowed to select all activities that apply.)

How do you plan to celebrate Independence Day this year?

BBQ 67 %(5,758) Fireworks 25 %(2,178) Picnic 19 %(1,636) Attend a parade/community celebration 17 %(1,456) Travel/vacation 11 %(974) Camping 8 %(720) Don't plan to celebrate 3 %(255)

