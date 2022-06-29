TOMORROW X TOGETHER ANNOUNCES 3rd JAPANESE SINGLE ‘GOOD BOY GONE BAD’ AVAILABLE ON SEPTEMBER 30

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving a new career high at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with their 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, as well as No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with the third-largest sales week of any album in 2022, Gen Z's 'it' boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI) will release their third single in Japanese, GOOD BOY GONE BAD via UMe on September 30, 2022 in the U.S. Pre-order HERE.

The three-track single GOOD BOY GONE BAD features the Japanese version of the group's lead single, "GOOD BOY GONE BAD" — the original Korean version is featured on their 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday's Child —plus two Japanese original songs.

GOOD BOY GONE BAD will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A, CD+DVD contains a special footage exclusively filmed for this edition; Limited Edition B, CD+DVD featuring a footage from cover photoshoot; and Standard Edition, CD only with the first pressing to include one of five randomly selected photo cards.

Their latest release, minisode 2: Thursday's Child marks TOMORROW X TOGETHER's sixth entry into the Billboard 200 and second consecutive entry into the chart's Top 5. The band's debut album, The Dream Chapter: STAR, charted at No. 140; the third EP, minisode1 : Blue Hour, charted at No. 25; the Japanese first studio album, STILL DREAMING, charted at No. 173; the second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, charted at No. 5; the Japanese first EP, Chaotic Wonderland, charted at No. 177; and the newest 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, charted at No. 4.

Limited Edition A (CD+DVD)

DVD contains a special footage exclusively filmed for this edition

8-page Booklet

1 photo card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed)

Limited Edition B (CD+DVD)

DVD contains a making of the cover photo session

8-page Booklet

1 photo card (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed)

Standard Edition (CD)

8-page Booklet

The first pressing to include 1 photo card (1 of 2 types, randomly enclosed)

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are regarded as K-pop's voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Consisting of five members — SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI — TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the K-pop industry by storm, racking up over 10 'Rookie of the Year' awards and selling out their first U.S. showcase across 6 cities in 2019, the year of their debut. TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been listed at the top of Billboard's "25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics' Picks" with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone's "The 50 Best Albums of 2021" as the only album by a Korean act. The quintet further expanded their global presence when they were nominated for "New Artist of 2021" and elected "Hero of the Year" at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's newest 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200. The 'it' boys are set to embark on their first world tour this July.

