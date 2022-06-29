Gray Capital Purchases 406-Unit Apartment Property, the Second Asset in 100M Multifamily Fund

INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily investment firm Gray Capital has closed on their acquisition of Club Meridian Apartments, a 406-unit property located in Okemos, MI just east of Lansing, MI.

Club Meridian is the second property within Gray Capital's $100 million multifamily investment fund, The Gray Fund.

Gray Capital intends to make strategic upgrades at the property, including siding and asphalt repairs, pool upgrades, re-painted balconies, new signage, and other exterior enhancements to boost the curb appeal of the property. Additionally, interior renovations like modern appliances, new flooring, and upgraded countertops will significantly increase the value of the asset and elevate its position in the rental market.

"Club Meridian is already a well-maintained property, and this solid foundation will allow us to dedicate our resources to those renovations and improvements that are most important to residents and the quality of the property itself," says Spencer Gray, President and CEO of Gray Capital.

George Tikijian, Hannah Ott, and Cameron Benz of the Indianapolis Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction, with Gray Capital representing itself.

The acquisition of Club Meridian and Stonybrook Commons in 2022 adds to Gray Capital's $600+ million in assets under management and more than $1 billion in commercial real estate projects to date since its founding in 2015. For more information, please visit www.GrayCapitalLLC.com .

DISCLAIMER: This is not an offer to invest. Any investment offer will be made through a private placement memorandum.

