Youths Dream Big in Qianhai Integrating into the Greater Bay Area

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, "2022 Qianhai Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition" was officially kicked off, marking the start of series of activities "Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation to Create the Future" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to the motherland, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

For many ambitious young people, this promises more opportunities and a better start. Sunny Zhou, a young lady from Guangdong, is director of a Macao-funded company. Her project won the silver medal in the finals of the competition last year. "The contest has provided us an opportunity to meet many industry experts and entrepreneurial partners from different places, and has brought us new ideas for entrepreneurship," said Sunny Zhou.

To provide greater support to participants, this year's competition is fully upgraded. The winning projects can directly advance to the Industry Finals of China (Shenzhen) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. Professional mentors are introduced to provide one-on-one counseling. Besides, the winners can be given priority to settle in Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (QSHKYIEH) and enjoy relevant preferential policies. The event will also carry out activities such as Creator Camp, Entrepreneurial Counseling Sessions and Investment Matchmaking Sessions to build a good platform for the youth to communicate, cooperate and advance. The competition has set four sub-regions, with a total prize of more than CNY7 million.

The event has been held for six consecutive years since 2016, taking in altogether about 6,000 entries, including nearly 3,000 from Hong Kong, Macao and other places. By promoting the transformation of relevant scientific and technological achievements, Qianhai has become a "dream-big place" for many youths.

Lee Jee Bong from Hong Kong, who has once taken part in the contest, is one of such entrepreneurs in Qianhai. Last year, the project of his company was awarded the silver prize in the Enterprise Growth Category of the competition finals. "The technical requirements of our product are high, and we need plenty of professional talents. Qianhai has policies and services appealing to talents, so excellent heads and minds gather. It is easy to get access to the Greater Bay Area and the broader domestic market. That's why we are based here," said Lee Jee Bong.

"QSHKYIEH is where our dream started and will be the place where we can fulfill our dream," said Lee Jee Bong. The QSHKYIEH he mentioned is well-renowned in Hong Kong's entrepreneurial youth circle and considered by many Hong Kongers as the first choice to start a business. Here, a whole chain of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem has been established with "six chains in one": innovative chain, industrial chain, capital chain, policy chain, information chain and talent chain, and a large number of young entrepreneurial teams from Hong Kong have concentrated here. By the end of May, 2022, QSHKYIEH has incubated a total of 591 entrepreneurial teams. Recently, Qianhai continues to advance the construction of various areas for the QSHKYIEH to provide more space for young entrepreneurial people; meanwhile, a series of support measures such as issuing special support funds for Hong Kong and Macao youth, implementing 15% corporate income tax, foreign investment incentives, office rent subsidies, etc. to shore up youth entrepreneurship.

At the launching ceremony of the competition, Qianhai released nine practical benefits for Hong Kongers, covering housing, entrepreneurship, services, employment, platform, scientific innovation, finance, settlement, livelihood, etc., aiming to provide comprehensive support for Hong Kongers and Hong Kong enterprises to develop in Qianhai, and to provide facilitations for youths to do business in Shenzhen.

"Qianhai is the bridgehead of Hong Kong-Shenzhen cooperation and the first stop for Hong Kong youth to develop in the mainland. I hope more Hong Kong youth can pursue their dreams and fulfill them in Qianhai and the Greater Bay Area," said Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, at the launch ceremony.

