Markel forms Complex Construction team to serve the special needs of large construction accounts

RICHMOND, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the growing needs of the construction industry, Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), a leader in providing insurance coverage to the industry, has announced the formation of a new Complex Construction team that will provide coordinated service to major accounts in this industry.

The new Complex Construction team brings together dedicated underwriters and other specialists in areas such as claims and loss control, who are all well positioned to help insureds take advantage of Markel's extensive corporate knowledge in the construction and infrastructure space.

"The construction industry is one of the largest and most dynamic in the US, and Markel is already a recognized leader in addressing the complex and specialized risks facing construction clients," said Vince Colosimo, Markel's Construction Practice Leader. "The Complex Construction team will help us build on this already strong position."

Colosimo pointed out that the construction industry has a unique dimension of complexity, since it is subject to a myriad of economic, social, technological, and environmental risk factors.

"The new Complex Construction team includes members of our underwriting team, claims, and Risk Solutions Services, and will bring together in one place all the resources that companies need to address these complex risks," Colosimo said. "Not only will this initiative help cement Markel's commitment to the construction space, it will also reinforce our consistent approach to helping clients manage risks across multiple areas and facets of their business. We are excited to bring together the deep expertise we have within Markel to better serve the growing needs of clients within this space."

More information about the new team can be obtained at https://www.markel.com/insurance/us/commercial/construction

