ClariGenZ Reveals How BioCitroid Is Taking The World By Storm

What is it? How does it work? Is it safe?

BioCitroid, the primary ingredient in Focus Plus+ is a patent-pending extract derived from the terpenes in the outer peel of a rare east asian strain of blood orange fruit. It was first isolated and discovered by world renowned cancer doctor, Dr. V. Rao Emandi, MD, founder of Boston Neuro Pain and Psych, which serves over 25,000 patients a year.

BioCitroid is extracted via cyclic terpene assembly, a proprietary process using heat and pressure in the presence of a catalyst to delicately isolate organic molecules. This process is outrageously expensive, as the patent pending machinery alone costs over $5 million, with the BioCitroid costing around $53,000 a pound to produce. This is why BioCitroid is commonly referred to as "Nootropic Gold" - it costs more per pound than gold to produce; making it one of the most sought after ingredients on the planet now.

At low levels, (less than 10mg) BioCitroid has an appetite suppression effect, making it great for individuals who fast. But according to studies and researchers at Boston Neuro, at higher dosages (30mg+), BioCitroid™ creates a breakthrough brain technology but it is as safe as the citrus fruit from which it is extracted. Upon ingestion, BioCitroid™ triggers an almost immediate brain chemical cocktail of dopamine, acetylcholine, serotonin, epinephrine & norepinephrine.

These five intelligence hormones enhance the frontal cortex function of your brain - the area that plays vital roles in memory, attention, motivation and manages higher level executive functions to help you achieve your goals faster and easier. As a result, in just 30 minutes, BioCitroid provides unparalleled focus, concentration, driven motivation and creativity, locking you into your "flow state" for up to 6 hours. All without the side effects of medications like Adderall.

"Whether you're solving problems at the office or in school, knocking out your to-do list in half the time or dominating the competition on the field it gives you that missing spark you've been needing. Chemically speaking, you actually become "smarter". No other nootropic in the world even comes close to this level of impact. And because there are no stimulants to spike up your central nervous system like medications or caffeine, there's no rise in blood pressure, heart rate, insomnia or any other nasty side effects commonly associated with stimulants and amphetamines," says Dr. V. Rao Emandi.

It also passes all WADA and athlete-specific drug tests, so you can be certain it's 100% safe and natural. With thousands of happy customers, from CEOs & their teams, to working moms & students, to elite athletes, BioCitriod breakthrough brain technology is taking the world by storm.

