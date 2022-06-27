Jason Derulo Slides into the Metaverse with TerraZero Technologies, Inc.

Activating in the Decentraland Metaverse World, the International Superstar's Music Video for the Track "Slidin'" will be Re-Created for Fans to Experience, and Make It Their Own

-The artist, now the biggest global music icon crossing into the Decentraland Metaverse, has 52.2 million followers and 1.2 billion views on the social media platform TikTok.

-Jason Derulo's activation, going live June 29th in Decentraland (Decentraland.org), shows another success in a series of many Metaverse experiences representing TerraZero and Atlantic Records' ongoing collaboration.

-In a rare occurrence, Jason Derulo will assume his own avatar, created by TerraZero, and traverse the Metaverse–interacting with fans in the experience and across Decentraland.

-TerraZero will give one lucky user and their friends an exclusive pool party at Metaverse digital twin recreation of the mansion and pool scene from the artist's latest music video.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a Metaverse technologies firm and interactive experience development studio, has partnered with Atlantic Records and Jason Derulo for a new kind of immersive activation in the Decentraland Metaverse.

An amazing array of brands enter the Metaverse. Even though the creative opportunities are limitless, few truly engage with their audiences in a way that transcends a simple marketing campaign. Many celebrities do the same–with few artists and public figures engaging with their fans in the digital space with zero barriers.

That's why Jason Derulo is the perfect superstar to enter the Metaverse with TerraZero Technologies. With over 52.2 million followers and over 1.2 billion views on TikTok alone, Jason Derulo is one of the most innovative A+ artists on the planet–and now, the Metaverse.

Recently, TerraZero Technologies, Inc., a Metaverse and technologies firm and interactive experience development studio, partnered with Atlantic Records to expand the label's horizon of activations across multiple Metaverse worlds. To make a big splash, Atlantic and TerraZero collaborated with Jason Derulo on a series of unique activations in the Metaverse.

The moment of truth: recreate Jason Derulo's music video for "Slidin'" in Decentraland as an experience built by TerraZero, premier the video, give fans a chance to stylize the environment themselves, and give away an exclusive Metaverse pool party, hosted by TerraZero, at the Metaverse mansion from the music video to one lucky fan and their friends.

The event and music video premiere in the Metaverse go live in Decentraland (decentraland.org) on Wednesday, June 29th.

"I would've given anything for this kind of connection with my idols growing up," Jason Derulo says. "The Metaverse, and how people can come together to experience something special… This is definitely the future of the Internet–the way TerraZero is doing it and what we made together. I've always been a gamer at heart, which has always found its way into how I've written my music, and cultivated my career. Being an avatar in the Metaverse and connecting with people directly is a new way to show who I am beyond the screen and speakers. It's super real in a very unreal way."

A very unique part of this activation is the approach from Jason, himself–who will be attending the premier himself, as his own avatar, created by TerraZero. Jason's avatar will also be popping up in locations around the Decentraland Metaverse leading up to the premier, which will be captured by TerraZero in a new kind of experiential content creation dubbed, "limitless worlds".

The concept, spearheaded by TerraZero's Chief Metaverse Officer Ryan Kieffer and Chief Experience Officer Brandon F. Johnson, presents new kinds of interactions and stories which merge figures like Jason Derulo from the real world with infinitely open-ended stories and moments that would never be possible, let alone interactive and social, in any other way, in any other medium.

Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero Technologies, sees this kind of activation as only the beginning of what artists like Jason Derulo can do as multi-faceted entertainers, "Jason is fantastically talented, and an amazing artist to work with–but when he goes on tour, Jason can only perform to the crowd that's before him. In the Metaverse, we want to bring a global crowd to artists like Jason Derulo. Why play to just 20,000 people in an arena when you can play to 20,000,000 in the Metaverse?"

Jason Derulo fans and Metaverse users everywhere are invited to enter the TerraZero giveaway at https://terrazero.com/slidin/

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") was founded by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company's Metaverse agnostic vision is to design, develop, and create the Metaverse's most promising products, services and solutions for companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while innovating upon Metaverse utilities and functionalities for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of Web 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com.

