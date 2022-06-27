BEVERLY HILLS MD PROVIDES 3000 SMILES TO CHILDREN'S CHARITY, SMILE TRAIN

Beverly Hills MD Gives Children Renewed Hope For A Successful, Happy Life

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD™, the innovative beauty and skincare cosmeceuticals brand created by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour announce their ongoing sponsorship of Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused charity that provides free surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. Since 2015, Beverly Hills MD has partnered with Smile Train to help thousands of children receive lifesaving surgical care. The initiative has reached a milestone achievement of shaping as many as 3,000 happy new smiles since the partnership's inception.

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. (PRNewswire)

Doctors Layke and Danielpour are committed to sponsoring Smile Train surgeries to help children around the world overcome this single, solvable problem. The doctors have visited several recipients and families who have benefited from the partnership. Speaking with the families and providing hope for their children to lead a successful, fulfilling life was extremely meaningful to the doctors.

"We believe every child deserves access to life-changing cleft treatment," said Dr. John Layke. "We are honored to be part of such an important cause, helping to make a significant positive impact in the lives of so many afflicted with this condition."

"When we created Beverly Hills MD, we committed to a partnership with Smile Train as improving people's lives, especially children is at the core of why we do what we do," said Dr. Payman Danielpour. "We are thrilled that Beverly Hills MD's sponsorship has reached this significant milestone."

About Beverly Hills MD:

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. For more than a decade, this pair has been at the forefront of plastic surgery and cosmetic technology. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach past the confines of their office walls and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, at-home anti-aging solutions available. Each product targets a specific concern or set of concerns, working to help visibly alleviate the most difficult issues. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex , Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate .

About Smile Train:

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org .

Media Contact:

Media Contact:

Stephanie Berman

stephanie@smithhousestrategy.com

Shari Mesulam

shari@smithhousestrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beverly Hills MD