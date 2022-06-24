InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pot/Lid for Transporting Food (SDB-1641)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to transport food for potlucks and parties within the car," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented the SPILLPROOF POT. My design increases stability and it would help to prevent spills, burns and other problems when transporting food pots."

The invention provides an improved pot and lid for transporting food items. In doing so, it ensures that the dish remains intact while in transit. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it can be used for holidays, potlucks, parties, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

