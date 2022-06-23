WESO STEAKHOUSE BY CORRALITO NOW OPEN AT WESTSTAR TOWER

EL PASO, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first restaurant to occupy ground floor space at WestStar Tower at Hunt Plaza has officially opened its doors. Weso Steakhouse by Corralito comprises 4,000 of the 12,000 square feet of retail space at the base of the 19-story Class A+ office building in downtown El Paso.

The popular steakhouse includes 160 seats and 800 square feet of patio space adjacent to Hunt Plaza. Corralito currently has five other successful locations in El Paso, TX.

"When we initially saw this project, we knew it was a perfect fit for us to create an amazing downtown steakhouse," said Juan Carlos Orrantia, Owner of Corralito. "The beautiful indoor ambiance, outdoor terrace adjacent to Hunt Plaza, and integrated bar will provide a fitting setting for our hand-cut steaks and made-to-order garnishes. We are excited to be part of this beautiful building."

The Weso Steakhouse will provide an original culinary concept featuring prime bone-in meats.

WestStar Tower is a Class A+, multi-tenant, multi-level office building. The overall project includes approximately 264,000 square feet of commercial space and 12,000 square feet of ground level retail space, and 850 parking spaces in an integrated garage.

"Weso Steakhouse is a wonderful addition to both WestStar Tower and downtown El Paso," said Josh Hunt, Executive Vice President at Hunt. "It's rewarding to see food establishments of the quality of Corralito locating in downtown El Paso as the City continues to see a revitalization of its social and economic infrastructure."

Other ground floor tenants at WestStar Tower at Hunt Plaza include a 2,650 square foot WestStar commercial bank, Sushi Itto, Tropical Smoothie Café, and a Sundry Shop.

ABOUT HUNT

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,300 people as part of affiliated businesses throughout the world. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

ABOUT WESTSTAR

WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $1.9 billion. Servicing the El Paso, Las Cruces and northern Mexico area (collectively known as the Borderplex region), it provides businesses and retail consumers local access to a broad array of banking, wealth management, insurance and title services. Additionally, WestStar team members serve on over 100 boards and committees of nonprofit and civic organizations and participate in a wide range of community betterment efforts and philanthropic causes. For more information, visit the WestStar website at www.weststarbank.com .

ABOUT CORRALITO

Corralito Steakhouse has been in operation for 15 years and is currently opening its 6th restaurant. Corralito features hand-cut steaks, garnishes made from scratch and an in-house bakery. Everything Corralito serves is made with passion and perfection. At Corralito you will enjoy excellent service with a unique warm ambiance. For more information, go to www.corralito.com.

