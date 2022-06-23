SKB refinances Original Rainier Brewery for $36,465,000 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB), along with its capital partner, RGA ReCap Incorporated (ReCap Real Estate Investments) on behalf of RGA, announced it has successfully closed a $36.46 million refinancing of its Original Rainier Brewery project at 5900 Airport Way, Seattle, Washington.

"Ownership is pleased to be partnering with the UBS team on the debt for Original Rainier Brewery. This new loan provides the time and financial terms we were seeking to assist in completing the renovation and lease up of the project. Great work by everyone getting this deal over the finish line" – SKB Executive Vice President, James Paul.

Situated on the east end of Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, the 191,409 square foot urban-industrial project consists of four buildings that cater to a unique variety of tenant sizes and uses that is unmatched within the market.

Tom Wilson and Zach Kersten, with the JLL Debt Advisory team helped secure the refinancing loan.

About ScanlanKemperBard

SKB is an established real estate developer and operator based in Portland, Oregon. Since its inception in 1993, SKB has originated total portfolio activity of $5.1 billion, comprised of 32.4 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space and 2,154 residential units. With longstanding relationships in each of its markets, SKB has the ability to source, structure and execute value creation across a wide spectrum of real estate opportunities. Visit SKB online at www.skbcos.com to learn more.

About ReCap Real Estate Investments

ReCap Real Estate Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RGA, is a commercial mortgage lender and real estate equity investor with the strength of a global reinsurer and the spirit of an entrepreneur. ReCap originates and manages a diverse portfolio of loans, with strong relative value and an emphasis on transactions between $3 million and $30 million. In addition, ReCap directly deploys capital across a diverse network of real estate equity investments with 46 active investments and nearly $800 million in active investments to date. Visit ReCap Real Estate Investments online at rgare.com/recap to learn more.

Media contact: Todd Gooding, 503-552-3562

