Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with invoX

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating F-star (NASDAQ:FSTX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with invoX.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/f-star-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges F-star's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet F-star holders will receive only $7.12 per share. The acquisition values F-star at approximately $161 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for F-star by imposing a significant penalty if F-star accepts a superior bid. F-star insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of F-star's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for F-star.

If you own F-star common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/f-star-therapeutics-inc.

