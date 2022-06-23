SANTÉ Realty Investments' Advisory Board adds International Industrial Expert Jaime De la Garza

TEMPE, Ariz., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments proudly announces the addition of Jaime De la Garza to its Advisory Board, coined the "Founders Circle". Mr. De la Garza served for nine years as the Chief Financial Officer before given additional designation in 2013 as CEO and President of Corporate Properties of Americas (CPA), one of the largest developers of industrial real estate properties in Mexico. During his tenure, from 2003 to 2015, his firm grew from 2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) to 33 million square feet of GLA, becoming one of the largest owners of industrial real estate in Mexico.

Mr. De la Garza adds great international experience to the SANTÉ Advisory Board. Prior to Corporate Properties of Americas, Mr. De la Garza's experience includes: Finance Director for Latin America with International Water Ltd., Investment Officer for the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Operations Manager with Schlumberger. He has also served as Independent Consultant to institutions such as the North American Development Bank, Hewlett Packard and Alterra Partners, and currently serves on several company boards.

Mr. De la Garza said, "Joining the Founders Circle is something I am very excited about. Knowing SANTÉ's rapid growth with its Ground Lease Fund, I am very anxious to contribute to its success both within and outside the US."

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments said, "Our Innovative approach to ground leases and their use as sale-lease back financing will benefit greatly from Jaime's outstanding experience and education. We love having these types of international experts in our Founders Circle."

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTE Acquisition Advantage™, SANTE Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTE Asset Management Method™, & SANTE Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

Further information please contact Dave Shaw, Managing Director of Capital Markets for SANTÉ Realty Investments at 602-753-3538 or via email at dshaw@santerealty.com

Additional background information is available at www.SANTErealty.com.

