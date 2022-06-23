Nebraskan company donates 67,600 pounds of beef to Ukraine

Greater Omaha Packing organized the logistical feat, set to feed more than 270,000 people

OMAHA, Neb., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Henry Davis, CEO of Greater Omaha Packing, saw photos of war-torn Ukraine, he mobilized the company to action. Now, 27,600 pounds of ground beef have arrived on Ukrainian soil in two separate shipments, and an additional shipment of 40,000 pounds is set to arrive in July.

Preparing shipment at Greater Omaha Packing for shipment to Ukraine. (PRNewswire)

The three shipments will provide a total of 67,600 pounds of beef - enough beef to feed more than 270,000 people.

Greater Omaha Packing employees embraced the logistical feat of delivering beef to a war-torn country. The first shipment of several arrived April 27, 2022, via air freight delivery, and the second arrived in Ukraine June 13, 2022. One additional shipment will occur in July, providing a total of 67,600 pounds of beef - enough beef to feed more than 270,000 people.

"At Greater Omaha Packing, we live in a country where freedom and opportunity enable us to produce the finest beef and for our employees to provide for their families," Davis said. "It is a natural extension of our company's mission to help Ukrainians fight for those same opportunities in their own country."

Greater Omaha Packing has engaged partners in each step of the supply chain, from ensuring the meat was marked as humanitarian aid to recommending preservation practices to keep beef safe amidst unreliable refrigeration. For many Ukrainians, this may be their first time eating meat in months.

"It was a privilege to put our familiarity with the supply chain to good use while delivering beef to Ukraine," said Mike Drury, Greater Omaha Packing president. "Greater Omaha Packing has customers in 70 countries around the world, and our employees mobilized those networks to accomplish this logistical feat."

About Greater Omaha Packing Company

From pasture to plate, since 1920, Greater Omaha Packing Co. has been known for the finest quality beef products, service, and delivery. As a single-source supplier of the highest quality beef in the world, Greater Omaha Packing Co. processes 2,400 head of the nation's finest, high-quality cattle each day for customers in retail, foodservice, and manufacturing. With more than $1.8 billion in annual sales, nearly 1,450 employees, and beef shipments to more than 70 countries around the world, quality is an all-encompassing attitude at Greater Omaha Packing Co. To find out more, visit greateromaha.com.

Greater Omaha Packing logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater Omaha Packing