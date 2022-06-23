MyHealthTeam Launches myAIHAteam, a Social Network for People Diagnosed with Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)

Online patient community connects people living with this rare disease with their peers and with medically reviewed information and resources

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthTeam , creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people facing chronic health conditions, today launched myAIHAteam , a social network for people diagnosed with autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA). myAIHAteam is an online patient community where people living with AIHA share their firsthand experiences, practical tips, and emotional support with each other. It also features medically reviewed articles and videos providing trusted information about the condition - symptoms, treatments, lifehacks, and more.

myAIHAteam is an online patient community where people living with autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) share their firsthand experiences, practical tips, and emotional support with each other. It also features medically reviewed articles and videos providing trusted information about the condition - symptoms, treatments, lifehacks, and more. (PRNewswire)

AIHA occurs when the body's immune system makes antibodies that attack red blood cells. Symptoms may include unusual weakness and fatigue, breathing difficulties, jaundice, or dark urine. The condition is highly manageable, but can be fatal if left untreated. It is classified as a rare disease, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates it impacts 3,000 to 30,000 Americans.

"Many people diagnosed with AIHA don't know anyone else in their immediate circle of family and friends with this condition, which can make it a very isolating experience," said Eric Peacock, cofounder and CEO of MyHealthTeam. "myAIHAteam brings together people who share the diagnosis, so they can learn from each other and know they are not alone. The medically reviewed content we provide offers actionable information that members can refer to and build on when talking with their own doctors."

Featured patient education content within myAIHAteam will include:

Medical information about the condition - including risk factors, symptoms, treatment options and more;

A guide to participating in clinical trials for potential new AIHA treatments;

Interviews with medical experts who specialize in treating the disease;

Guidance for navigating daily life with the disease - including addressing physical, mental, social, and financial impacts;

Research insights , including findings from surveys on the quality of life (QoL) impact of living with AIHA; and

Member stories from the growing myAIHAteam community, providing validation and support to others within the community.

myAIHAteam membership is free, and people in 13 countries – United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and South Africa - can now sign up to connect with others facing the challenges of AIHA via web and mobile apps.

This is the 43rd condition-specific social network from MyHealthTeam, and it builds on the company's experience serving other rare disease populations with communities including MyAmyloidosisTeam , MyHemophiliaTeam , myMPNteam , MyNarcolepsyTeam , and mySMAteam .

About MyHealthTeam

MyHealthTeam believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeam creates social networks that provide support and information for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 43 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Alzheimer's, amyloidosis, asthma, autism, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, breast cancer, COPD, chronic pain, COVID-19, Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, depression, diabetes (type 2), eczema, endometriosis, epilepsy, fibromyalgia, food allergies, heart disease, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurativa, HIV, hyperhidrosis, irritable bowel syndrome, leukemia, lung cancer, lupus, lymphoma, migraines, multiple sclerosis, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, narcolepsy, obesity, osteoporosis, ovarian cancer, Parkinson's, PCOS, psoriasis, pulmonary hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, spinal muscular atrophy, spondylitis, and vitiligo. MyHealthTeam social networks are available in 13 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyHealthTeam