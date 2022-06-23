Molex Names Digi-Key Electronics 2021 Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, was honored by Molex as its 2021 Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year at the 2022 EDS Leadership Summit held May 10-13 in Las Vegas. This is the fourth time that Digi-Key has won the award, with previous wins in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Digi-Key was named 2021 Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year by Molex during the 2022 EDS Leadership Summit. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive the 2021 Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award from Molex," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Our shared commitment to quality and reliability has created long-lasting connections and results for customers across the globe. This achievement is a testament to our outstanding global partnership, along with all of the hard work by our team members across the globe. Close alignment with our supplier partners is an important part of our growth strategy, and the exceptional collaboration that Molex delivers reinforces their commitment to engineering-focused innovation. Digi-Key greatly appreciates this award from our longstanding partner."

"Digi-Key's commitment to growth and operational excellence has played a key role in contributing to the overall success of Molex in key industries over the past year," said Fred Bell, vice president of global distribution at Molex. "We are thrilled to present Digi-Key with the Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award, and we congratulate the team on their exceptional performance in 2021. We look forward to continued success with Digi-Key in the years to come."

For more information, and to order from Digi-Key's full line of Molex products, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Molex

Molex is a leading global supplier of electronic interconnects, focused on designing and developing innovative solutions critical to products that touch virtually every walk of life. With its portfolio of more than 100,000 products, the company serves customers in a variety of industries, including the telecom, datacom, computer/peripheral, automotive, premise wiring, industrial, consumer, medical and military markets. Molex also provide a continuous flow of innovation in areas such as high-speed signal integrity, miniaturization, higher power delivery, optical signal transmission and sealed harsh-environment connectivity.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics