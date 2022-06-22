Troutman Pepper Adds Talented Tax Partner Thomas Gray to National Practice in New York

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Gray, a veteran transactional tax and investment tax attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Tax + Benefits Practice Group in New York as a partner. Gray joins the firm from Faegre Drinker.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Tom to the team," said Partner Joan Arnold, who leads the practice. "Our clients will benefit greatly from his experience in corporate and partnership transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, restructuring, spinoffs and equity and debt financings. His deep experience in investment funds is also a major plus for us."

As both an accountant and a lawyer, Gray understands tax issues from every perspective. When clients undertake transactions or investments, he navigates the complex tax laws and considerations at stake so they can focus on their business goals. He supports both domestic and offshore clients on cross-border tax matters.

"Tom's arrival is an outstanding addition to our tax practice and to our New York office," said New York Office Managing Partner Steven Khadavi. "He is well-situated to add significant value to our clients."

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's tax team, and to continue to grow my practice and build relationships with clients and my new colleagues at the firm. I am particularly excited about the firm's collaborative approach," Gray said. "Joan Arnold has built a terrific team, and I am thrilled to be its newest member," he concluded.

Gray earned his JD from Boston University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from University of Vermont. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Troutman Pepper's Tax + Benefits Practice Group provides comprehensive advice on all aspects of tax transactions, examinations, administrative appeals, and, if necessary, tax litigation, which allows clients to remain focused on running their businesses. In addition to advising clients on corporate, partnership, and state and local tax matters, the Chambers-ranked practice partners with the firm's compensation and benefits attorneys to provide income tax advice on workforce compensation issues experienced by companies undergoing change.

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

