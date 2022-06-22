InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Menstrual Cycle Kit (PBT-184)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a daughter with Down's Syndrome and I wanted to teach her proper protocol during her menstrual cycle," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the SANI- CYCLE. My design ensures that feminine hygiene products are accessible when needed and it allows you to dispose of them in a more sanitary manner."

The invention provides easy access to feminine hygiene products and essentials during the menstrual cycle. It also offers a discreet method of disposing of pads and tampons. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it reduces odors. The invention features a portable and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

