HiBid.com Auctions Include Classic Cars, Collectible Sports Cards and Estate Items; Over $47M Sold in Last Week's Auctions

Last week's auctions on HiBid.com brought in more than $47 million in gross auction proceeds. From June 13th through the 19th, HiBid.com averaged 1.51 million bids on the site per day, resulting in the sale of 555,708 lots. Some of the items currently up for bidding on HiBid.com include classic cars, antiques, artwork, vintage coins, collectible sports cards, and décor.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide.

June 13th-19th HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $47,271,911

Lots Sold: 555,708

Online-Only Auctions: 1,361

Webcast Auctions: 105

Average Bidders Per Day: 936,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.51 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Classic Cars Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: May 27th-June 27th

Seller: Herron Auction and Realty

View Auction Items

Baseball, Wrestling and Hockey Card Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 21st-28th

Seller: Easy-Bid Online Auction Services

View Auction Items

Online General Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 15th-June 23rd

Seller: Chesapeake Marketplace

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

