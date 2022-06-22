Entrata Brings on EVP Kimberly Lang to Further Bolster Platform's Fintech and Resident-Facing Services

A multifamily industry veteran, Lang brings an unparalleled expertise in payments processing to a new leadership position at Entrata

LEHI, Utah, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Kimberly Lang as Executive Vice President of Product. An industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the property management software and SaaS space, Lang will be focused on payment processing, product, and partnership opportunities to help deliver greater value to the multifamily industry.

Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata) (PRNewswire)

"Kimberly is a proven leader who has always demonstrated her ability to create real impact at high-growth companies," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "Entrata is at a pivotal moment in our company's success. We continue to focus on building a roster of best-in-class leadership to further expand the features and offerings for our customers and their residents. We're excited to add Kimberly's expertise to move us even more quickly in that direction."

Prior to Entrata, Lang held leadership positions at leading SaaS companies: Inhabit IQ where she drove product improvements and growth initiatives for the vacation rental industry and CheckAlt where she was responsible for property management and the electronic payments division. Lang also spent more than 13 years at RealPage, holding positions including Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions and CEO of RealPage's Payments Services where she built the company's payments processing solution division.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Entrata at such a critical growth stage for the company. The team has built an impressive product suite that has made Entrata one of the most advanced platforms in the multifamily industry," said Lang. "I'm looking forward to bringing my multifamily expertise and fintech to build on that success as Entrata continues its expansion."

Following a $507 million raise last year — the largest private investment round in Utah history — Entrata has invested heavily in personnel, adding an impressive lineup of executives from some of the largest and most successful technology companies in Utah and beyond. This spring, the company announced its first international expansion into Canada , marking a significant step for the company as it aims to globalize its exclusive single-login, open-access property management operating system.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities.

