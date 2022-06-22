BOMBAY BRAMBLE® Ushers in Summer with 'Cultivating Community' A Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers in Partnership with Chef Omar Tate

BOMBAY BRAMBLE and Chef Omar Tate aim to highlight Black farms and farmers nationwide through a dinner series entitled 'Cultivating Community', with a menu inspired by fresh, homegrown ingredients sourced from local farms, and the berry-bursting flavors of the season and vibrant gin's expression

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY BRAMBLE® and Chef Omar Tate are honored to announce a partnership and launch 'Cultivating Community: A Dinner Series in Support of Black Farmers', which celebrates the work of Black farms and farmers in the US. Following its recent launch as a new vibrant creative expression of gin bursting with the 100% natural flavors of freshly harvested raspberries and blackberries, BOMBAY BRAMBLE is on a mission to champion diverse voices in the culinary community, collaborating with chef Marcus Samuelsson and other rising chef stars last year. Now, BOMBAY BRAMBLE will join forces with Time100 honoree Chef Omar Tate to help usher in the summer entertaining season with a culinary dinner series that is designed to educate, reimagine and change the game for Black farmers.

Open to the public for $200/ticket on ExploreTock.com, the launch dinner will be held on June 29th at Oko Farms in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where Chef Tate has collaborated with local Black farmers, many of whom will attend the dinner as honored guests, to craft a bespoke seasonal tasting menu using fresh, homegrown ingredients. Designed to educate the public about the challenges that Black farmers face and draw the farming community together, each course will be dedicated to honoring a 'hero ingredient' from a nearby farm, while also incorporating fresh berries, a staple of seasonal summer fare and the berry-infused gin. The dinner will also be complemented by Chef Tate's signature BOMBAY BRAMBLE cocktail, the 'Bramble Berry Sour'.

In further support of BOMBAY BRAMBLE and Chef Tate's ongoing mission to champion diverse voices in the culinary community, an additional pledge of $25,000 will be made to the Black Farmer Fund. The donation will be put towards helping to provide financial means and resources to Black-owned farms in the Northeast to build an equitable future.

For those not able to attend the debut in Brooklyn, BOMBAY BRAMBLE will also host pop-ups in Atlanta and Charleston where foodies can experience a local chef's take on Chef Tate's menu of farm-to-table dishes later this summer.

"As the perfect canvas for cocktail creativity, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has had a long history of supporting diverse artistic realms. With its distinctive taste profile that provides a veritable burst of berries, culinary creativity underpins our newest iteration BOMBAY BRAMBLE. We are honored to partner with Omar Tate to launch our new dinner series which pays tributes to Black farmers across the United States, who have made an integral contribution to American cuisine and culture," says Jaime Keller, Brand Director BOMBAY GINS North America. "Omar Tate is an extraordinary talent whose innovative approach and focus on art, poetry, science and community in his dishes mirrors our ethos perfectly, where we have always endeavored to foster creative expression and to be the perfect canvas for creativity in cocktails and beyond. Just like Omar pushes the boundaries in cooking, our latest iteration BOMBAY BRAMBLE continues to push the boundaries in the gin category as an all-natural, vibrant, berry-bursting offering that marries perfectly with a variety of cocktails, from the Gin & Tonic to the Tom Collins."

Chef Tate has worked in some of the nation's best restaurants over the last 10 years, including the Michelin starred A Voce, Meadowsweet and Runner and Stone in NY; plus Fork and Russet in Philadelphia. Chef Tate is fast attaining cult status for his award-winning contemporary cuisine that 'sparks a revolution', fusing black culture, art, poetry, and community. Through his cooking, upcoming community center Honeysuckle and other initiatives Chef Tate is redefining the role of the restaurant in today's society. He is doing this by centering Black American culture through foodways with an emphasis on people's relationships to agriculture and the role of Black farmers.

"Community is at the heart of what I do and a defining part of my passion as a chef. I'm incredibly honored to be a steward for my community, especially Black farmers, chefs and underrepresented creatives in the culinary industry, so I was so excited about this initiative and to partner with BOMBAY BRAMBLE to help shine a light on them and raise awareness of their contributions overall. It was also exciting creatively to be given the lens of fresh berries, and to come up with beautiful recipes and tasting menus with the help of local farmers to showcase the wealth of talent, produce and stories from Black farmers that need to be told and shown," added Omar Tate.

The signature 'Bramble Berry Sour' cocktail of the Cultivating Community series is a refreshing summertime cocktail twist on the iconic sour cocktail, featuring the berry-infused BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin with notes of blackberries and raspberries, topped off with MARTINI FIERO, bitters, lemon and orange juices.

To attend the dinner series in New York City visit ExploreTock.com for more information and to register/purchase tickets.

COCKTAIL RECIPE

"Bramble Berry Sour"

The Official Cocktail of the Cultivating Community: Dinner Series

1.5 oz Bombay Bramble

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Orange Juice

.25 oz Martini and Rossi Bitter

.25 oz Martini and Rossi Fiero

.5 oz Honey Syrup (2:1)

METHOD: Shake and strain into a rocks glass with crushed ice. Garnish with an orange wheel and a blackberry.

