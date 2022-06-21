TargetSmart Acquires Integral Resources; Launches One-Stop Fundraising Solutions Team

Transaction Combines Integral's Small Donor Program with TargetSmart's Leading Data Platform

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TargetSmart, the leading provider of political data for campaigns and advocacy organizations, announced it has acquired Integral Resources, a unique small-dollar fundraising firm that has helped progressive candidates and causes raise hundreds of millions of dollars since being founded in 1990.

TargetSmart will absorb Integral Resources' 6 full-time staff and phone center with more than 100 flexible work-from-home callers. Integral has a successful track record working with leading nonprofits and progressive organizations, including the ACLU, DCCC, End Citizens United, Let America Vote, Senate Majority PAC, DNC, DSCC, Emily's List, Giffords PAC and more. This is TargetSmart's first major acquisition since launching in 2006. After the combination, TargetSmart will employ more than 60 data scientists, engineers, strategists, and fundraising specialists spread across 23 states, making it the largest data and strategy company in politics.

"For decades, Integral Resources had been a major behind the scenes player, helping candidates and causes connect with new donors and activists. Under the leadership of legendary Democratic strategist Ron Rosenblith, Integral Resources developed and deployed techniques that helped ensure their clients had the resources they needed to succeed. At TargetSmart, we'll pair Integral's approach to grassroots fundraising with our best-in-class data, analytics, and polling to help our clients achieve their goals," said TargetSmart CEO, Tom Bonier.

TargetSmart will launch a Fundraising Solutions team led by Francis "Robi" Roberts, who had worked with Integral for fourteen years.

"TargetSmart is a natural home for the Integral team and the clients we serve. TargetSmart has the experience, relationships and visionary approach to political data to take our work to the next level," said Roberts.

As a result of the combination, TargetSmart will expand its offerings to clients to pair best- in-class targeting and analytics to prospect and engage with potential donors and supporters, using Integral's proven techniques and army of trained callers. In 2020, Integral helped their clients raise funds from 1.6 million donors and house a rich dataset of more than 6 million progressive and democratic donors.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for progressives as the movement leverages every available tool to raise funds to connect with voters and turn them out in November's historic election.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TargetSmart

TargetSmart is the leading provider of political data that enables campaigns and organizations to successfully communicate with large audiences through personalized outreach. Their politically-focused approach combines consumer data, analytics, data integration and consulting solutions for microtargeted, multichannel marketing strategies.

TargetSmart is part of the TARA Group LLC, a holding company with a successful track record of investing in independently operated data and marketing companies.

