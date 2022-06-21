InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved PPE Face Mask (NJD-2423)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My hearing aids always pull out with the wrap around the ear style of masks," said an inventor from Matawan, N.J., "so I invented the NO SNAG MASK. It will be easier to drop the front down to eat and drink and for people who wear hearing aids or earrings."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

Various states are requiring that masks be worn whenever in public locations. This patent-pending invention provides enhanced comfort and ease of positioning or removal and does not snag hearing aids, earrings, and hair when it is removed. It provides added protection, security and peace of mind as it may reduce the spread of various communicable diseases such as COVID-19, measles, meningitis, tuberculosis, flu, etc. and thus may save lives.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp